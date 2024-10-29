Bengaluru: Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play EV company, announced a “72 hours Rush” as a part of their ‘BOSS’ offers, Ola’s ongoing Biggest Ola Season Sale campaign for the festive season. Customers can avail discounts of up to ₹25,000 on the S1 portfolio and avail additional benefits worth up to ₹30,000 on the scooters, making it the best time to switch to an EV. Buyers can avail these offers till 31st October, 2024

Under the ‘BOSS’ campaign, the company will offer the following benefits:

● BOSS Prices: Ola S1 portfolio starting at just ₹74,999

● BOSS Discounts: Up to ₹25,000 on the entire S1 portfolio

● Additional BOSS benefits of up to ₹30,000:

○ BOSS Warranty: Free 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty worth ₹7,000

○ BOSS Finance Offers: Finance offers of up to ₹5,000 on select credit card EMIs

○ BOSS Benefits: Free MoveOS+ upgrade worth ₹6,000;

○ Free charging credits worth up to ₹7,000

○ BOSS Exchange Offers: Exchange offers of ₹5000 on S1 Portfolio

Ola Electric offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements. While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at ₹1,14,999 and ₹1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at ₹74,999, ₹77,999, and ₹91,999, respectively.

With a clear vision to deepen EV penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and enhance the after-sales and ownership experience, Ola Electric announced a series of initiatives in the past few weeks. The company kickstarted #HyperService campaign with a focus on delivering a technology-led, best-in-class after-sales experience. As part of the campaign, the company will double its company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.

Additionally, as part of its Network Partner Program, the company will onboard 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025. The company also announced its EV Service Training Program with the aim of training 1 lakh third-party mechanics to make every mechanic EV-ready across India.

At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event in August 2024, the company announced the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, comprising Roadster X (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh), Roadster (3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, 6 kWh), and Roadster Pro (8 kWh, 16 kWh). The motorcycles offer many segment-first technology and performance features, with their prices starting from INR 74,999, INR 1,04,999, and INR 1,99,999, respectively.