Bhubaneswar, 19 November 2025: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has been honoured with five prestigious Kalinga Safety Excellence Awards for the Assessment Year 2024 at the 16th National Safety Conclave 2025, organised by the Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS).

The awards were presented in Bhubaneswar by Surama Padhy, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and MLA of Ranpur.

OMC received top honours across multiple mining units for its strong safety performance and adherence to best-in-class operational practices. The recognitions include:

Roida C Iron & Manganese Mines – Platinum Award

Kodingamali Bauxite Mines – Platinum Award

Guali Iron Ore Mines – Gold Award

Tiringpahar Iron Ore Mines – Gold Award

Ampavalli Limestone Mines – Gold Award

The Kalinga Safety Excellence Awards are regarded as one of the most respected distinctions in Odisha’s mining and industrial ecosystem. This year’s recognition underscores OMC’s sustained focus on bolstering safety culture, adopting advanced technologies, and embedding prevention-led operational systems across its mining network.

OMC’s digital transformation in safety—featuring real-time monitoring systems, automated safety alerts, and enhanced reporting tools—was particularly appreciated. These innovations have strengthened risk mitigation practices and improved responsiveness across mine sites.

The corporation has also been investing heavily in workforce training, safety governance, and infrastructure upgrades aimed at ensuring safe, compliant, and efficient mining operations. The awards, officials said, reaffirm OMC’s ongoing commitment to prioritising the well-being of its employees and promoting a zero-harm work environment.