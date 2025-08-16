Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC) celebrated the 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. Sudhansu Mohan Samal, IAS, Managing Director, OMC hoisted the National Flag at the head office of the corporation in Bhubaneswar.

The ceremony was attended by Sabyasachi Mohanty, Director (Operations), Alok Kumar Pal, Director (HR), Bana Bihari Pani, Director (Finance), along with Sectional Heads, senior officials, and employees of the Corporation.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held across OMC's establishments, including Regional Offices and mine sites, such as Daitari, Barbil, Gandhamardan, Rayagada, Koira, and Jajpur Road, and OMC-funded schools such as Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas (OMAVs) and DAV Public School, bringing together employees and students, marked by vibrant cultural performances and a shared spirit of patriotism.