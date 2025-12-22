Bhubaneswar: The Annual Sports Meet 2025 of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) commenced in Bhubaneswar today. The three-day sporting event is being held at Kalinga Stadium, Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium and the East Coast Railway Cricket Stadium in the capital city.

The event was formally inaugurated by Managing Director Sudhansu Mohan Samal, IAS, in the presence of Executive Director (F&E) Sudhanshu Shekhar Khora, IFS; Director (Operations) Sabyasachi Mohanty; Director (HR) Alok Kumar Pal; Director (Finance) Bana Bihari Pani, senior officials from various sections, and participating employees.

Over 550 employees are participating in the sports meet, competing across 18 sporting events like sprint race, long jump, javelin, table tennis, volleyball and cricket among others, reflecting OMC’s strong emphasis on employee wellbeing, teamwork, and a vibrant organisational culture.

Addressing the gathering, Samal highlighted the unifying spirit of the event, stating: “The OMC Annual Sports Meet is not merely a competition; it is a celebration of team effort, discipline, and camaraderie. Through sports, we come together as one OMC family, transcending regions and roles. As an organisation, OMC continues to play a vital role in the progress of the state and nation as a whole; and events like this reflect the collective strength, dedication, and shared values that drive both our organisational success and Odisha’s development.”

The inaugural programme also featured a vibrant cultural performance showcasing Odisha’s rich heritage, with energetic presentations of Sambalpuri folk dance and music, which captivated the audience. Before the commencement of the sporting competitions, all participants and officials collectively took a Sports Safety Pledge, committing to fair play, adherence to safety norms, injury prevention, disciplined conduct, and mutual respect throughout the duration of the Sports Meet.

On the occasion, OMC also honoured internationally acclaimed sportspersons who have been employed at the Corporation, recognising their outstanding achievements and OMC’s commitment to nurturing sporting excellence alongside professional careers.

The OMC Annual Sports Meet 2025 reinforces OMC’s commitment to fostering unity, inclusivity, physical fitness, and a strong safety culture, strengthening inter-regional bonding while promoting a healthy and engaged workforce.