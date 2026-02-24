Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC) has been conferred with the prestigious Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award in Mining & Metallurgy Sector at the 20th International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) held in Mumbai.

Presented by the Institute of Directors (IOD), this distinguished Top Tier recognition acknowledges OMC’s structured human resource systems, robust workforce management practices and sustained focus on organisational capability building.

OMC supports overall employment of over 31,000, including both direct and indirect employment, reflecting its significant contribution to livelihoods and regional economic development. The Corporation has strengthened structured training modules, skill upgradation programmes, transparent performance management systems and digital HR integration across its operations.

In FY 2024–25, OMC achieved record production levels at 40.19 Million Tonnes, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading state mining PSUs. Alongside operational growth, the Corporation maintained strict adherence to safety protocols, implemented comprehensive employee well-being measures, strengthened on-site health monitoring systems, and recorded zero fatalities, reflecting its uncompromising commitment to safe and responsible mining.

This recognition further reinforces OMC’s position as a responsible and forward-looking public sector enterprise committed not only to operational excellence but also to people-centric growth.