Bhubaneswar: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) successfully conducted the inaugural session of LeaDHer 2025, a DEI-driven leadership development program for women professionals, at the Head Office, Bhubaneswar. The program brought together around 137 women employees from across OMC to strengthen leadership capabilities, foster inclusivity, and prepare women to take on larger roles within the organisation.

The inaugural session was attended by Director (HR) Shri Alok Kumar Pal, Executive Director (P&A) Smt. Talat Afreen, OAS (SAG) and General Manager (Personnel) Shri Malay Ranjan Kar, who lauded the initiative and encouraged participants to leverage the program's learnings for both personal growth and organisational excellence.

LeaDHer was first launched in 2024 as a wellness-focused initiative under OMC's Women Wellness & DEI framework. Building on its success, the 2025 edition has been scaled up to focus on leadership learning and development, making it a landmark program in OMC's journey to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The one-day intensive program combined expert-led workshops, interactive discussions, and peer learning, covering key leadership dimensions such as executive presence, influence without authority, strategic communication, decision-making in complex environments, resilience, emotional intelligence, and team empowerment.

By evolving LeaDHer into a structured leadership development platform, OMC has reaffirmed its commitment to creating a progressive, future-ready workplace where women professionals can grow and lead with confidence. Following the successful launch at Head Office, similar sessions will be conducted across OMC's mining regions under the DEI initiative, ensuring widespread impact across all operational levels.