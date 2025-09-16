Bhubaneswar: The Quality Circle teams of Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC) have bagged 19 Gold and 3 Silver awards at the 7th Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC-2025), held on 13th–14th September 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

Organized by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Bhubaneswar Chapter, the convention brought together industries across Odisha to showcase innovation and continuous improvement under the theme “Quality Concepts for Atma Nirbhar Viksit Bharat.”

The QCFI is regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious organizations for quality recognition, celebrating grassroots innovation and sustainable practices that enhance workplace productivity and safety. QC teams across various industries showcase their projects for operational excellence.

At the event, OMC’s teams were recognized for their innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving approaches, competing through rigorous case study presentations, knowledge tests, and model displays. A total of 22 teams across Mines and Plants presented on projects related to production, sales, Environment, safety, IT, Quality Control, Healthcare, etc. With this achievement, the Gold award-winning teams, the highest recognition in the respective category, will now represent OMC at the upcoming National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC-2025), carrying forward the corporation’s success to the national stage.

OMC has a strong history of recognition at QCFI platforms. Its teams have consistently secured Gold and Silver awards at CCQC, along with Par Excellence and Excellence awards at NCQC. OMC’s teams have also won two gold awards at the International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) held in Beijing, China in 2023, reinforcing OMC’s leadership in quality excellence within the mining sector.

About OMC:

One of the largest mining companies in India, OMC has presently 19 operating mines in Odisha. The major minerals mined by OMC are chrome, iron and bauxite ore, which cater to the requirements of mineral-based industries such as steel, sponge iron, pig iron, aluminium, ferro-manganese, ferro-chrome, etc