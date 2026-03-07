Bhubaneswar: Reinforcing its commitment to employees’ well-being and an inclusive workplace, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) organised a two-day cervical cancer vaccination drive for its women employees across its head office and mining regions starting March 6.

The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination initiative was undertaken as part of the Corporation’s welfare programme aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and strengthening awareness on women’s health.

The vaccination drive was initiated in the presence of Director (HR) Alok Kumar Pal at the head office dispensary in Bhubaneswar. Women employees posted at the head office and Khondalite units received the HPV vaccine as part of the drive.

To ensure wider participation, the vaccination programme was conducted through OMC’s medical facilities across its mining regions, covering employees posted in the Barbil, Gandhamardan, Daitari, JK Road, Rayagada and Koira regions.

OMC’s medical teams and health workers administered the vaccines while also sensitising participants on cervical cancer prevention, early screening and the importance of regular health check-ups. The initiative reflects OMC’s continued focus on strengthening employee welfare and preventive healthcare across its operational areas.

As part of the run-up to International Women's Day, multiple awareness sessions on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) were organised across OMC’s regions during January and February, reinforcing the Corporation’s commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace.

Aligned with this year’s United Nations theme for International Women’s Day – “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” – OMC also organised a cultural programme at the Head Office celebrating the spirit and contributions of women in the mining sector. The programme brought together employees in a vibrant celebration recognising the dedication and achievements of women professionals in the organisation.