Bhubaneswar: Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed at the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) from October 27 to November 2 on the theme ‘Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility’.

OMC Managing Director Sudhansu Mohan Samal administered the solemn integrity pledge to employees at its headoffice in Bhubaneswar today.

The ceremony was also attended by Sabyasachi Mohanty, Director (Operations), Alok Kumar Pal, Director (HR), Bana Bihari Pani, Director (Finance) along with Chief Vigilance Officer D.K. Nanda, OAS (SAG) and senior officials.

Employees across OMC, including those from the regional offices and mines located in various mining districts, also participated simultaneously and took the integrity pledge, reaffirming their commitment to uphold the values of honesty, transparency, and accountability in their professional conduct.

To mark the occasion, a Walkathon on Vigilance Awareness was organized by the Regional Office in Barbil earlier in the day. The initiative aimed to promote ethical practices, transparency, and integrity among employees as well as within the community.

OMC’s observance of Vigilance Awareness Week aligns with the Central Vigilance Commission’s nationwide campaign to foster public awareness against corruption and encourage collective responsibility in building a fair and transparent system of governance.