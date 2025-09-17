Bhubaneswar: Responding to the appeal of Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi to plant 75 lakh saplings across the state, the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) joined the nationwide campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam 2.0’ and planted 1 lakh saplings across 27 locations in its mines and periphery regions in Keonjhar, Jajpur, Koraput and Rayagada districts.

The drive was inaugurated by OMC Managing Director Sudhansu Mohan Samal, who planted a sapling at OMC’s Drill Core Library in Bhubaneswar. The mass plantation was organised to honour the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advance his vision of Mission LiFE.

The plantation drive at Bhubaneswar witnessed enthusiastic participation from Executive Director (Forest & Environment) Sudhanshu Sekhar Khora; Director (Operations) Sabyasachi Mohanty; Director (HR) Alok Kumar Pal, Director (Finance) Bana Bihari Pani, senior officials and employees while Regional Managers, employees and local communities participated in the mining regions.

As part of Odisha’s state-wide target, OMC contributed with the plantation of 1 lakh saplings, covering 60.074 hectares and 2.9 RKM across its mines and peripheral areas. Saplings of 30 Indian species including Neem, Sal, Mango, Ashok, Star Fruit, Jackfruit and Indian Gooseberry among others were planted.

Through this green initiative, OMC reaffirms its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Launched by the Prime Minister on June 5, 2024, Ek Ped Maa ke Naam inspires citizens to plant trees in their mother’s name as a tribute to both their mothers and Mother Nature. In its second edition, the initiative seeks to plant 10 crore trees nationwide between June 5 and September 30.