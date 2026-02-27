Barbil: Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable community development in mining periphery areas, the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has undertaken a focused agriculture support initiative in the peripheral villages of its Dubna–Sekradihi iron and manganese mines in Barbil region of Keonjhar district by facilitating Rabi potato cultivation.

With the objective of empowering agriculture-based livelihoods, the OMC distributed 130 quintals of improved variety potato seeds to 300 farmers across the villages of Pidhapokhari, Basantpur, Purunadihi, Handibhanga, Katupali, and Dubna in December last year. The harvesting of the crop is expected to commence from March this year.

In addition to seed distribution, technical guidance was provided through coordination with the Assistant Agriculture Officer to ensure scientific cultivation practices and improved yield outcomes. This support has enabled farmers to undertake cultivation on their own land, strengthening their income potential and encouraging renewed participation in agriculture.

At a time when agricultural engagement in mining regions is witnessing a gradual decline, the large-scale potato cultivation in these villages stands as a strong example of sustainable livelihood promotion and community resilience.

Earlier, the OMC had constructed four check dams in these villages to ensure irrigation facilities for agriculture. Building on this foundation, the Corporation has been promoting potato cultivation and also extended wheat and sunflower cultivation, further encouraging crop diversification in the region.

Through such sustained initiatives, the OMC continues to advance its vision of responsible mining by fostering resilient communities and strengthening sustainable livelihoods in its operational areas.