Cuttack: 'Sambad', Odisha's leading Odia daily, hosted a quiz competition - a unique and inspiring initiative - in Cuttack city during the festive season, bringing women to the forefront through local Puja Committees.

The programme, titled “Shakti Rupena Sansthita,” created an atmosphere of celebration and empowerment across the city.

Speaking at the event organized at Sarala Bhavan on Friday, Cuttack Mahanagar Puja Committee Secretary and former MLA Pravat Ranjan Tripathy praised Sambad’s efforts. He said, “What had never been possible in Cuttack for so many years has now been achieved through this programme. The day our mothers and sisters lead the immersion processions, campaigns for drug-free and DJ-free celebrations will no longer be necessary, as everything will proceed peacefully and gracefully.”

Organised in collaboration with Metro Group, the event was presided over by Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Chairman and Managing Director of Eastern Media Ltd., who called for greater women’s involvement in anti-addiction campaigns. Editor of Sambad and Kanak News, Tanaya Patnaik, delivered the welcome address and extended greetings to all the women who took part in this innovative initiative.

The quiz programme, held across 17 locations in the city since September 1, culminated in the grand finale, featuring the winning women’s teams from each Puja Committee. Shree Shree Madanmohan Sahi Committee of Jhanjirimangala emerged as the champion, followed by Bidanasi Durga Puja Committee as the first runners-up, and Chandnichowk Darjibari Sahi Kartikeswar Puja Committee as the second runners-up.

Additionally, 28 women were honoured with the Shakti Rupena Sansthita award for their contributions.

Among the distinguished guests were Cuttack Mayor Subash Singh, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sophia Firdous, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal, eminent singer Trupti Das, Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee President Debendranath Sahu, General Secretary Bikari Das, and East Zone Shanti Committee President Vijay Kumar Sahu along with General Secretary Prafulla Kumar Sahu. They all lauded 'Sambad' for hosting such a remarkable event.

Women corporators of Cuttack Municipal Corporation also participated and were felicitated on the occasion.

The quiz was conducted by 'Sambad' Cuttack Edition Head and DGM (News) Krushna Prasad Das, with support from RJ Anil, Senior Manager (Advertising) Siddharth Shankar Sahu, Sushant Kumar Swain, and Jyotiprakash Mahapatra. Sambad’s Chief Associate Editor, Sachikanta Nath, delivered the vote of thanks.