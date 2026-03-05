Bhubaneswar: The Vrindavan Mahotsav was organised at Rabindra Mandap by the Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department and Vrindavan Gurukul. On the occasion, eminent musician Padma Shri Hariharan graced the event and extended his warm greetings and wishes to the audience on the occasion of Holi.

In the first half of the programme, artists of Vrindavan Gurukul presented a collective flute recital. The ensemble beautifully rendered “Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye” and “Rang Barse,” bringing the melodies alive through soulful flute performances. The recital was accompanied by Shri Bishwa Ranjan Nanda on tabla, Shri Vaibhav Das on dhol and Shri Rupesh Jeevan on guitar.

Thereafter, Padma Shri Hariharan mesmerised the audience with his captivating musical presentation. He began with the thumri “Tu Aaja Kanhna,” followed by the devotional song “Aisi Hori Na Khelo Kanhai Re.” He then presented a series of popular ghazals, including “Log Kehte Hain Ajnabi Tum Ho,” “Jhoom Le Hans Bol Le,” “Nishan Yun To The,” “Woh Nahin Mera Magar,” “Sheher Dar Sheher,” and “Ranjish Hi Sahi,” which were highly appreciated by the audience.

The programme was attended by renowned flautist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shri Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries, Home and Information & Public Relations Departments, Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy and Electronics & IT Departments, Ms. Aswathy S., Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the health & Family welfare Department, Shri Balwant Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Tourism Department, IG Smt. Saini S. and Smt. Suchismita Mantri, Deputy Director of the Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, among other dignitaries.