Koraput: Reaffirming its commitment to preserving cultural traditions of Odisha, Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest aluminium producer, provided vital infrastructural support to “PARAB-2024”: an annual tribal and folk festival that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the local community.

Held near the Kodingamali mines in the Laxmipur block of Koraput district, the festival drew over 5,000 attendees and showcased the vibrant tapestry of tribal art, music, dance, and culture.

Organised by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Laxmipur, the event was graced by local MLA Pabitra Saunta as the Chief Guest, Block Chairman Suaai Kulesika, and Sarpanches along with the Samiti Members from Laxmipur block as guests.

Appreciating Vedanta’s support, Gureswar Bhoi, Block Development Officer (BDO), Laxmipur said, “PARAB is an annual festival that promotes and preserves the rich culture of Odisha. I thank Vedanta for extending its support for grassroots cultural initiatives and encouraging the local community.”

This initiative also empowered the local artisans, self-help groups (SHGs); and local students by offering them a platform to exhibit their talent and skills, fostering recognition and growth opportunities within the community.

Vedanta Aluminium believes that fostering the talent of local artists not only enhances cultural vibrancy; but also preserves traditional art practices for generations to come, the official added.