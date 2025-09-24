Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Durga Puja, a Peace Committee meeting was held at the premises of Buddha Mandir on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Committee urged 190 puja organisers in the city to conduct the festival peacefully in close coordination with the Commissionerate Police and local administration.

Key decisions taken at the meeting included: Prohibition on the use of chemical colors and plaster of Paris in idol making, Ban on the use of polythene and plastic at puja pandals, Mandatory arrangements for fire safety equipment and drinking water, Ensuring proper entry and exit facilities for elderly persons, women, and persons with disabilities, Strict prohibition of liquor consumption near pandals and Ban on DJ music around pandals and on noise-making crackers during Ravana Podi.

Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, who attended as the chief guest, appealed to the puja committees to ensure celebrations remain free from liquor and DJ music.

Prominent personalities from various walks of life also participated in the meeting.

This year, Durga Puja celebrations will begin with Bela Barani on September 28 and continue till Vijaya Dashami on October 2, followed by idol immersion on October 3.