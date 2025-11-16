Bhubaneswar: The Prabasi Odia Samaj Abu Dhabi (POSA) marked its 11th Annual Cultural Festival 2025 with a vibrant celebration at the Abu Dhabi Country Club on 9th November, bringing together Odia families, artists, and well-wishers for an evening dedicated to culture and community spirit.

The programme opened with a welcome address by POSA President Satyajit Sahoo, who thanked guests for their continued support in promoting Odia heritage abroad. General Secretary Suraj Kumar Parida presented the organisation’s annual report, outlining welfare activities, growing community engagement, and cultural milestones achieved over the past year.

The cultural lineup, coordinated by Cultural Secretary Sibanee Kar, featured a series of dance, music, and artistic performances by talents from both Odisha and the UAE. Each segment drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Pravat Giri, who acknowledged the efforts of participants, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters. POSA Treasurer Rakesh Sahu and Advisors Gyana Mohanty, Mousumee Mohanty, and Susim Amitabh Swain were also present, whose guidance and presence strengthened the celebration.

The festival reaffirmed POSA’s commitment to preserving and promoting Odia culture among the global diaspora while strengthening community bonds overseas.