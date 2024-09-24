Bhubaneswar: The Public Relations Council of India, in collaboration with Birla School of Communication, organized a national conclave on the theme “Redefining Public Relations in the Changing Environment”.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the BGU Anthem (Kulgeet), setting a tone of reverence and anticipation for the proceedings that followed.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda, Chairman of PRCI and Convenor of the National Conclave, delivered an insightful welcome address, providing an overview of the agenda and highlighting the significance of the conclave in furthering PRCI's mission. The Chief Guest, Prof. P.P. Mathur, Vice Chancellor of BGU , delivered a thought-provoking address, reflecting on the intersection of education, communication, and public relations. His speech underscored the importance of academic institutions in fostering future leaders in the field.

R.N. Mahapatra, Sr. Executive President of PRCI, shared his perspectives on the evolving landscape of public relations and the role of PRCI in shaping it. Geetha Shankar, National President, PRCI, offered a stirring address, emphasizing the council’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the field. Her words were echoed by M.B. Jayram, Chairman Emeritus & Chief Mentor of PRCI, who provided valuable insights into the council’s strategic vision and achievements.

The guests released the Book of Abstracts, which marks a significant contribution to the academic and professional discourse within the PR industry. The event also celebrated the expansion of PRCI with the launch of new chapters in Singapore, London, and Kuwait, by Prof. P.P. Mathur, underscoring the council’s growing international presence.

Dr. Shiv Shankar Das, Associate Dean of the School of Communication, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and organizers for their contributions to the success of the event. The valedictory session of the National Conclave wrapped up with a series of impactful addresses and acknowledgments. The session began with the PRCI Anthem and a warm welcome to the guests, who were presented with flower bouquets.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda, Chairman of PRCI and Convenor of the conclave, provided a reflective address, summarizing the key takeaways from the event. Chief Guest, Jalada Kumar Tripathy, Chief Information Commissioner of Odisha and guest of honour Rajesh Jha, Director of NIFT Bhubaneswar, delivered inspiring addresses that emphasized the broader implications of the conclave’s themes.