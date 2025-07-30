Rourkela: World Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) Day was celebrated by the Nursing Training Institute (NTI) of Ispat General Hospital (IGH), under SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), on 29th July 2025 in collaboration with Indian Association of Paediatrics (IAP).

Dr. Sonia Joshi, Additional CMO (M&HS), was the Chief Guest. Dr. Archana Behera, Additional CMO and Treasurer (IAP), was the Guest of Honour, while Dr. Poonam Ekka, Consultant (Paediatrics), was the Guest Speaker. Also present on the dais were Ms. Bidyut Prabha Goth, Principal (NTI), and Ms. Nabanita Jena, Vice-Principal (NTI). Faculty and staff of NTI, along with more than 100 students, attended the function.

In her address, Dr. Sonia Joshi stressed the importance of educating communities about the proper use of ORS to reduce preventable mortality and ease the burden on healthcare systems. She highlighted how timely rehydration using ORS can save lives, especially among vulnerable groups like children.

The Guest Speaker spoke on the theme "ORS: A Simple Solution for a Healthier Future" and emphasised the accessibility, affordability, and life-saving potential of ORS in managing dehydration, particularly during diarrheal illnesses.

Other dignitaries also shared their insights on the critical role of ORS in public health and urged the students to spread awareness within communities.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony for the winners of the written quiz and slogan competition held during World ORS Week, which commenced on 23rd July 2025.

Ms. M. Jyotirmayee, Sister Tutor (NTI), welcomed the gathering and coordinated the function.