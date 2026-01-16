Puri: The Purple Fair 2026 was successfully organised in Odisha’s Puri city today. The event, organised under the aegis of the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), aimed at promoting awareness, participation, and empowerment of persons with disabilities, reinforcing the core message of inclusion and accessibility.

The fair featured a vibrant range of inclusive activities, including an inaugural ceremony, art and drawing competitions, a dance workshop, wheelchair sports, sensitization games, and an interactive session on Indian Sign Language. These activities witnessed enthusiastic participation from persons with disabilities, students, professionals, and members of the public.

The afternoon session comprised motivational talks followed by a cultural showcase highlighting the talents of Divyang artistes. The programme was graced by Abhimanyu Behara, Executive Officer, Puri; Satyajit Pattanaik, Deputy Director (P&A), SVNIRTAR; Santosh Kumar Sethy, DIPRO, Puri; Namita Chand Nayak, DSSO; Prabhat Basty, DSDEO; Manoj Kumar Tripathy, DCPO; Dr. Akshay Kumar Satapathy, CDMO and Santosh Panigrahi, DFO, along with other officials and stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Abhimanyu Behara, said that Purple Fair 2026 is a commendable initiative that promotes awareness, inclusion, and dignity of persons with disabilities. He appreciated SVNIRTAR for providing a meaningful platform that encourages equal participation and inspires society to collectively work towards a more inclusive future.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyajit Pattanaik, Deputy Director (P&A), SVNIRTAR, stated that Purple Fair 2026 reflects the institute’s continued commitment towards building an inclusive and accessible society. He emphasized that such initiatives play a vital role in sensitizing the community, encouraging participation, and showcasing the talents, abilities, and potential of persons with disabilities.

The event concluded with captivating cultural performances by Divyang artists, a group photo session, and the rendition of the National Anthem, leaving the audience inspired and reaffirming the spirit of inclusion.

Purple Fair 2026 stands as a testament to SVNIRTAR’s ongoing efforts to promote disability inclusion and strengthen community engagement towards an equitable and accessible society.