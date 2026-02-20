In a moment of great pride and celebration, Dr. Smruti Ranjan Nayak has been conferred the prestigious Ratna Shree award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to society as an innovator, thought leader, and a trailblazer in modern management philosophies such as GITA GRID.

Ratna Shree Dr. Nayak, widely admired for his visionary insights, is the acclaimed author of "Battlefield to Board Room" and "CRM – Creating Revenue Mechanism". These seminal works have not only inspired professionals across sectors but have also significantly influenced corporate and societal transformation by blending traditional wisdom with modern management techniques.

Born in Fatepur Khandasahi, Odisha, Dr. Nayak's journey is a testament to determination and excellence. Beginning his education from the village of Kurujanga, Mahanga, he has scaled the pinnacles of global academia, currently being a proud student of Harvard University, Oxford University, MIT, and IIM.

Dr. Nayak attributes his success and values to his roots and draws deep inspiration from his parents, Mrs. Shantilata Nayak and Mr. Birabar Nayak, who instilled in him the principles of hard work and humility.

The RATNA SHREE AWARD stands as a recognition of his lifelong commitment to innovation, leadership, and service to society. His pioneering work continues to influence policy-makers, business leaders, and youth across the globe.

With this honour, Dr. Smruti Ranjan Nayak joins the distinguished league of transformative personalities shaping the future through knowledge, vision, and purposeful action.