Bhubaneswar: This Christmas season, Reemly’s Design Studio has reimagined festive décor through a handcrafted sustainable Christmas tree that celebrates Odisha’s living craft traditions and community-led making.

The tree is built on a bamboo frame handcrafted by a local woman artisan who has been closely associated with the studio for several years, reflecting long-standing relationships with grassroots makers. The structure is layered with five distinct Odisha handloom weaves like Kotpad, Pasapalli, Gopalpur Tussar, Khurda checkered cotton and Nuapatna Khandua silk, carefully selected from sarees with minor weaving defects, reinforcing the studio’s commitment to waste reduction and conscious reuse.

Adding to the narrative, the tree is adorned with hand-painted Patachitra motifs created by local artists on wooden stars, bells, balls and gift forms, transforming traditional storytelling art into sustainable festive ornaments. The installation is completed with hand-dyed silk yarn, replacing synthetic embellishments with natural materials.

Through this initiative, Reemly’s Design Studio demonstrates how celebration can be thoughtful, sustainable and culturally rooted. Bringing together artisans, materials and traditions in a contemporary expression of mindful design.

The sustainable Christmas tree is currently on display at Reemly’s Design Studio, inviting visitors to experience a festive installation shaped by craft, community and purpose.