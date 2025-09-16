Bhubaneswar: The CSIR–Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT), Bhubaneswar, hosted a one-day training and demonstration on “ReNeSa: Technology for Natural Disinfectant Surface Cleaner” on Monday under the aegis of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) - Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH), with the objective of disseminating technology for women empowerment through the Women’s Self Help Groups associated with Livelihood Alternatives Pvt. Ltd.

The program, held at the Environmental Biology Laboratory, opened with a lamp-lighting ceremony and the CSIR-IMMT theme song. Dr. N.K. Dhal, head of the Department of Environment & Sustainability welcomed the participants and introduced the guests. Coordinator of DSIR-CRTDH, Dr. Yatendra Chaudhury, highlighted DSIR’s commitment to sustainable innovation. Dr. Sony Pandey briefed the audience on the natural disinfectant surface cleaner technology - “ReNeSa” (Reetha & Neem based diSinfectAnt), which is a homophone of renaissance meaning reawakening or new beginning. Monalli C. Mohanty of Livelihood Alternatives Pvt. Ltd. discussed its potential to create community-based livelihood opportunities.

Earlier, Livelihood Alternatives (LA) signed a technology transfer agreement with CSIR-IMMT for the formulation of the bio-based natural surface disinfectant. The implementation partner for scaling up this ReNeSa technology among grassroots communities is PACE Foundation (a not for profit wing of Livelihood Alternatives) which is already associated with several Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across different districts of Odisha.

The event was attended by women SHG members from Sundargarh, Cuttack, and Sambalpur districts, who actively participated in the hands-on demonstrations. Experts emphasized that such technologies can provide affordable and sustainable hygiene solutions while reducing chemical usage and supporting local entrepreneurship.

ReNeSa is a plant-based, eco-friendly disinfectant designed to sanitize a variety of surfaces, including floors. Developed as a cost-effective alternative to chemical cleaners, it uses easily available natural ingredients and can be prepared at a small scale in a sustainable manner without any waste generation, making it ideal for homes, institutions, and local enterprises.