Rourkela: The Rourkela Institute of Management Studies celebrated its Graduation Day and RIMS Performer’s Day with academic grandeur and enthusiasm on 8 February 2026.

The programme commenced at the Chairperson’s Office under the leadership of Nalini Prava Patnaik, followed by an academic procession. The occasion was graced by the Vice Chancellor of Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Prof.

Amiya Kumar Rath, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Ashim Kumar Sabat, GM (Project), Rourkela Steel Plant, as the Guest of Honour.

Other dignitaries included Dr. Arya Patnaik, Secretary, RIMS, along with the Director General Administration, Dean Academics, Principal, Heads of MBA and MCA departments.

The Vice Chancellor formally declared the Graduation Day open and conferred graduation certificates to around 60 students. On the occasion of RIMS Performer’s Day, 25 students were felicitated for outstanding academic and non-academic achievements.

Dr. Arya Patnaik in his welcome address, appreciated the Vice Chancellor for the remarkable achievement of declaring university examination results within two days. In their addresses, the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour emphasised that true education goes beyond degrees and must be rooted in discipline, humility, ethical values, character, and lifelong learning.

The programme concluded with vibrant cultural performances by students, making the celebration memorable and inspiring.