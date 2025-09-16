Bhubaneswar: Royal Enfield’s popular cruiser, the Meteor 350, has achieved a major milestone with over 5 lakh customers worldwide, marking its growing acceptance and admiration among riders across markets.

The company has also announced a refreshed version of the Meteor 350 with product upgrades and new colour options.

Key updates include the addition of a slip-and-assist clutch, making the clutch operation feather-light for smoother rides. The motorcycle now comes equipped with LED headlights, LED indicators, and the Tripper Pod as standard features.

To enhance convenience during long rides, the new Meteor 350 is also fitted with a USB Type-C fast-charging port, eliminating the need to carry a power bank on extended trips.