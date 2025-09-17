Rourkela: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) conducted its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), today at Chinamaya Mission, New Delhi where Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL Amarendu Prakash addressed the shareholders in the meeting, held through a virtual platform, highlighting the company’s resilient performance amid global headwinds and its strategic roadmap for future growth.

Opening his remarks, Prakash said, “Steel is often called the backbone of modern civilization – strong, resilient, and enduring. Just like steel, our company too has been tested by fire, shaped by challenges, and strengthened by experience.” He emphasized that SAIL stands tall both as a witness as well as a partner in India’s development journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

He reiterated SAIL’s pivotal role in nation-building while delivering steel for diverse sectors including – Infrastructure, railways, defence, energy among others. “SAIL steel is at the heart of India’s growth story,” he affirmed. He said that, guided by the National Steel Policy 2017, the company has initiated the next phase of its journey where the upcoming projects will integrate green technologies, efficient logistics and customer-centric solutions from the very start. This journey will be anchored on technology, digitalization, sustainability and above all, the people.

Highlighting the Company’s commitment to sustainability, Prakash shared that SAIL is advancing its green steel journey through hydrogen-based steelmaking trials, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), biochar injection and renewable energy initiatives. “Climate change is a defining challenge for our industry. The world is at the cusp of a green transition and SAIL is determined to be at the forefront of this change.”

To build a future-ready organization, he said that two transformational programs - PRAVARTANAM for digital transformation and SAIL DARPAN for HR transformation have been launched which are aimed at creating a resilient, self-sustaining ecosystem across the company’s plants and mines.

Concluding his address, Prakash stated, “SAIL is ready for tomorrow. I am confident that SAIL has the resilience, capability and vision to emerge stronger and achieve greater heights.”