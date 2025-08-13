Rourkela: ‘Mel Milap’, an interface programme was organised by the CSR department of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) with the elected representatives of peripheral Bondamunda Gram Panchayat, on 12th August, 2025 to ensure ‘Jan Bhagidari’ or People's participation in the developmental initiatives.

Ms. Munmun Mittra, GM In-charge (CSR), presided over the session and interacted with the participants about the various developmental interventions taken up by RSP’s CSR Department. Present on the occasion were Mr. Bivabasu Malik, GM (CSR), Mr. T B Toppo, DGM (CSR), and other CSR officials. Ms. Anita Tirkey, Sarpanch, Bondamunda Gram Panchayat and 10 Ward Members attended the programme.

During the interaction, the cooperation of RSP was acknowledged by one and all. The status of various CSR interventions, namely different training under CSR, infrastructure development, health care facilities, agricultural training for Livelihood and vocational training for drop-out students, was discussed at length. Deliberations were also made on other need-based programmes such as Bamboo Craft, piggery, poultry and floriculture for the economic empowerment of the local populace. Enhancing the use of steel in rural areas was also discussed.

The participants expressed their satisfaction regarding the various interventions of RSP through CSR. Efforts are on to take up new projects under CSR and dovetail them to the needs and requirements to optimise resources.

At the outset, Mr. Malik welcomed the gathering and elaborated on the various developmental programmes undertaken in these areas. Mr. Benedict Ekka, Senior Section Officer (CSR), coordinated the event.