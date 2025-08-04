Rourkela: SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has registered outstanding performance in key units during the April-July period of the current financial year 2025-26.

Blast Furnace-5 (BF-5) ‘Durga’ recorded its best-ever April–July performance, producing an impressive 10,37,844 tonnes of Hot Metal, surpassing its previous best of 9,67,097 tonnes achieved during the same period in 2023.

Similarly, Blast Furnace-1 (BF-1) ‘Parvati’ produced 3,61,774 tonnes, marking its highest April–July output, exceeding its earlier record of 3,16,199 tonnes from 2021. Notably, BF-1 also registered its best-ever July performance, tapping 94,015 tonnes of hot metal.

Caster-III of Steel Melting Shop-II made 5,25,213 tons of slabs to register its best April-July performance to date.

In the downstream, the Hot Strip Mill-2 rolled the highest ever 8,59,192 tons of slabs to produce 8,39,023 tons of HR Coils, registering its best ever April-July performance. The earlier best April-July HR Coil production of 8,17,675 tons was achieved in 2024. The Sheet Shearing Line (SSL) of HSM-2 produced 95,876 tons of HR plates to set a new benchmark in the first four months. The New Plate Mill (NPM) rolled 3,30,789 tons of plates to clock its best April-July performance, exceeding the earlier best figure of 3,10,317 tons achieved in 2021.

NPM also recorded its best-ever July performance, rolling 92,099 tonnes of plates. Keeping pace, the Plate Mill also registered its best performance in the first four months by rolling 1,78,752 tons of plates, improving upon the previous best figure of 1,77,226 tons achieved in 2023.