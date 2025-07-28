Rourkela: SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been awarded the Ispat Suraksha Puraskar-2025 under Scheme-I in recognition of its exemplary safety record, with zero fatal accidents at Integrated Steel Plants during the calendar year 2024.

RSP bagged multiple awards under the scheme ‘No fatal accident at different Zones of Integrated Steel Plants during the calendar years 2023 and 2024. It received 3 awards for 2023 and 7 awards for 2024, including the zero fatality in the Integrated Steel Plant category for 2024.

Mr. B Sunil Kartha, CGM, SMS-I, Ms. Asha Kartha, CGM (Safety & Fire Services), Mr. B C Sahoo, DGM, Coke Ovens, Mr. Arun Sahoo, Senior Manager (S&F), Mr. P K Pal, Deputy Manager, New Plate Mill, Mr. R N Panigrahi, Deputy Manager (Safety), Mr. P K Behera, General Secretary, Rourkela Shramik Sangh and Mr. K C Panda, General Secretary, BMS, OGOM received the awards on behalf of RSP from Mr. Anup Kumar, Vice Chairman, JCSSI & Executive Director, SSO.

Mr. Gautam Bhatia, CGM (EMD), Mr. R D Deoghare, Director, National Safety Council, Mr. S Vashista, Member Secretary, JCSSI & CGM (Safety), SSO and senior trade union leaders were present at the award ceremony.

The Departments that have won the prestigious awards for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024, are Coal, Coke & Chemical, Blast Furnaces, Slag Granulation Plant, Sinter Plants, Raw Materials Department, Steel Melting Shops, Continuous Casting Shops, Rolling Mills, Centralised Maintenance, Utilities, Services, Rail & Road Traffic.

These recognitions underscore RSP’s strong safety-first culture, stringent protocols, and continuous efforts to create a safe and secure working environment for all its employees and stakeholders. The achievement also highlights RSP’s alignment with global best practices in occupational health and safety. Notably, RSP recorded the Reportable Loss Time Frequency Rate (RLTFR) of 0.0165 in the Year 2024-25, which is not only best in SAIL but also better than the industry benchmark of 0.08.

It is noteworthy that the annual award ceremony was organised by the Joint Committee on Safety, Health and Environment in the Steel Industry (JCSSI) at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi on 25th July, 2025.