Rourkela: In a step towards empowering rural women and promoting sustainable livelihoods, SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has undertaken a bamboo craft training programme for the women of periphery villages under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. At Lindra village of Nuagaon Block, the training is being conducted in association with Nirmaan, a reputed NGO working in the field of skill development.

The initiative focuses on members of the Rina Self-Help Group (SHG), who have been trained in crafting bamboo products, particularly baskets of various shapes and sizes. After receiving the training, the women have already begun producing and selling their handcrafted items in the local markets, creating an avenue for income generation and economic self-reliance.

One of the beneficiaries, Kulamany Mundary, expressed her happiness and gratitude, saying, “I received this bamboo craft training completely free of cost. Now, I’m not only able to make baskets but also sell them in the market and earn money. This has boosted my confidence and is helping my family too.”

This initiative not only preserves the traditional bamboo craft but also promotes women’s entrepreneurship in tribal and rural areas. By enabling skill development and market linkages, RSP continues to make meaningful contributions to the socio-economic development of the region, reaffirming its role as a responsible corporate citizen.