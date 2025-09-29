Bhubaneswar: State-level singing competition ‘Sa Re Ga Ma’, organised by Sambad and Radio Choklate, turned Jaydev Bhavan in Bhubaneswar into a grand musical arena on Sunday afternoon. From 2 PM onwards, young talents battled with melodies and rhythms to claim the winner’s crown.

Outshining all participants, Tanushree Jena, a +3 first-year student of BJB Autonomous College, secured the first position. Mousumi Das, a +2 student of ODM International School, Angul, bagged the second spot, while Ronak Mohanty, a third-year diploma student of Government Polytechnic, Balangir, finished third.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Sambad Group's Chairman, graced the occasion and encouraged the budding singers. He highlighted how music instils both discipline and dedication in life.

Earlier, on September 14, zonal-level competitions were conducted across nine zones of Odisha, involving college and university students. A total of 24 winners from those rounds competed in Sunday’s state-level final. The prize distribution ceremony will take place on October 4 on the occasion of Sambad's foundation day.

The panel of judges featured noted music director Om Prakash Mohanty, composer Prashant Padhi, and singer Anusuya Nath.

The programme was anchored by RJ Anil of Radio Choklate.