Bhubaneswar: Why only one day of the year, every day is a challenging day for women. A one-day celebration brings a break which will make the desire to do something for themselves, for the society, for the world, different from everyone else in the following days. A woman is not helpless, she will prove that she is self-sufficient. With this aim, a grand "SPF Kalinga Virangana Cricket League for Women" and Women's Day Festival 2026 is going to be organized on the occasion of International Women's Day from 6 to 8 March 2026. The main objective of this three-day program is to empower women, strengthen their self-esteem and their place in society through sports.

The program will be organized at the Hi-Tech Medical College Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar. On March 6 (Friday), the knock-out and final matches for students will be organized, and on March 7 (Saturday), the knock-out match between social organizations and teams will be organized.

On March 8 (Sunday), the SPF Women's Car Rally-2026 will be organized as a grand celebration. The rally will be flagged off at 7:50 AM from Aditya Motors - Mahindra, Pahala and will cover a distance of about 10 km within the city of Bhubaneswar and will end at the Hi-Tech Medical College Cricket Ground.

On the same day, the SPF Kalinga Virangana Cricket League - Grand Final, the final match between famous women cricketers of Odisha, cultural programs, felicitation ceremony and prize distribution program will also be organized.

The Seva Prayas Foundation (SPF) said that through this event, women will be motivated to come forward in the sports, social and cultural fields and a strong message of women empowerment will be sent in the society. The event was organized by Lincon Subudhi Founder, SPF, Biswajit Sahu, Coordinator and Project Director, SPF, Anuradha Biswal- Advisor, SPF.