Bhubaneswar: The Shuttle Smashers 2025 open-door badminton championship concluded on a high note at ASTHA School of Management in Bhubaneswar, with students from different colleges showcasing competitive spirit and sportsmanship.

The tournament brought together undergraduate and management students from across the state. Matches were held in four categories: UG Mixed Doubles, UG Men’s Doubles, B-School Men’s Doubles and B-School Women’s Doubles. Winners and runners-up were awarded cash prizes.

In the UG Mixed Doubles category, Mrutyunjaya Das and Bipasa Priyadarshini from UN Autonomous College emerged as champions, while Sawan Pattanaik and Shiwali Satavisa Nayak of Christ College finished runners-up.

Abdul Saleem Khan and Debasis Panda from Raja Madhusudan Dev College clinched the UG Men’s Doubles title, defeating Subham Biswal and Arpan Bilung of IPSAR College in the final.

The B-School Men’s Doubles title was won by Amit Mohanty and Abinash Pangi from BIITM. Irfan Ahmed Khan and Satya Prakash Das of ASTHA School of Management secured the runners-up position.

In the B-School Women’s Doubles category, ASTHA School of Management students Suvasri Subhasmita Sahoo and Pratikshya Acharya claimed the top prize, while Arpita Choudhury and Adishree Jena from BGU finished second.