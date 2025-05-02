Lakhanpur: On the occasion of International Workers' Day, the Odisha Collieries Mazdoor Sangh (OCMS) inaugurated a new office building in the Lakhanpur Area of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), named ‘Sriballav Bhawan’ in honour of the late Sriballav Panigrahi, renowned political leader, trade unionist, and founder of OCMS.

The building was inaugurated by Soubhagya Chandra Pradhan, General Secretary of OCMS, in the presence of a large gathering of OCMS members and coal industry workers. The event marked a fitting tribute to Sriballav Panigrahi’s lifelong dedication to the rights and welfare of workers, particularly in the coal sector.

Many speakers at the event remembered Sriballav for his efforts towards the welfare of the working class. Widely credited with the establishment of the Navratna Company – Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in 1992, Sriballav was praised as an honest and dignified statesman, who always went out of the way to ensure public good. Soubhagya

Pradhan said, ‘The inauguration of Sriballav Bhawan stands as a testament to Sriballav Babu’s enduring legacy, particularly as a strong leader of the working class and to the continued commitment of OCMS to the principles he championed’.

Sriballav was a Cabinet Minister in Odisha and a three-term Parliamentarian. A prominent leader from Odisha, he was widely respected for his expertise in labour policy and the coal industry. His contributions laid the foundation for strong and sustained trade union movements in the region.