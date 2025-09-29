Bhubaneswar: The annual state-level debate competition organised by Sambad was held at Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Sunday with the topic "Future of regional parties is bright in the current scenario".

A total of 24 contestants, selected from different zones, participated in the debate. Of them, 21 speakers strongly supported the topic, while others argued against it.

Those opposing the topic pointed out that regional parties often risk losing their identity in the shadow of national parties. They argued that prioritising only state interests may come at the cost of national concerns. They also mentioned that past instances showed how national parties, in pursuit of power, compromised with regional outfits, weakening their ideals and reducing their influence.

Sandeep Shekhar Nayak of Utkal University secured the first prize, followed by Ambika Prasad Mahapatra of Khallikote Unitary University, Berhampur, and Praspita Priyadarshini of Rourkela Autonomous College, who won the second and third prizes, respectively.

The panel of judges featured several former ministers and senior leaders. Former minister Bijay Mohapatra observed that real political understanding lies in grasping grassroots realities. He noted that regional parties emerge to address local issues and can secure a bright future if they focus on solving regional problems rather than indulging in vote-bank politics.

Senior BJD leader and ex-minister Debi Prasad Mishra said the role of regional parties is vital in Indian democracy, highlighting how the present NDA government stands firm with the support of regional allies.

Former minister Amar Prasad Satpathy remarked that in a healthy democracy, space exists for all parties. However, he said that regional parties sometimes compromise their principles after gaining power.

Former minister Panchanan Kanungo underlined that unity in diversity is India’s strength. He said coalition governments, with regional and national parties working together, ensure inclusive development by addressing state-specific concerns while serving national interests.

The event was conducted by Bhabani Sankar Tripathy, Group News Editor, Sambad.