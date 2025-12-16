Cuttack: An awareness camp on cyber security was organised for students of Cambridge School at Cuttack by the Cambridge School Alumni Trust in collaboration with the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, on Tuesday.

Through two fun-filled interactive sessions, Additional DCP Swaraj Debata and ACP Suchismita Das spoke to the students about the various aspects of internet safety and ethics besides, social media precautions. “Students should be cautious about unknown video calls and report cyber bullying immediately. Besides, they should stay away from paid gaming apps and avoid APK downloads from outside the authorised app stores,” said Das.

Discussions were also held on the need for safe online financial transactions. Debata suggested the students to avoid unknown UPI links and refrain from clicking on malicious pop-ups and doing financial transactions on public computers.

The police officers suggested the students to report online harassment or any cybercrimes, fraudulent calls by dialling 1930 or reporting through www.cybercrime.gov.in or at the nearest police stations.

Teachers of the schools said such awareness camps on cyber security are the need of the hour with students being significant victims of cybercrimes, leading to severe psychological and academic impacts. Close to 600 students of the school participated in the camp.