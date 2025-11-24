Bhubaneswar: Vedic International School participated in the District-level celebration of Cooperatives Week held from 14th November to 20th November on the theme “Cooperatives as a Vehicle for Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

In essay writing competition, Vaishnavi Mishra secured the 2nd Prize, and Aradhya Panda secured the 3rd Prize.

In the Debate Competition, Vaishnavi Mishra bagged the 1st Prize, while Dibyasa Panda won the 2nd Prize.

Chairman of Vedic International School, Anand Agrawal, along with the Principal and staff, congratulated the winners for their outstanding performance.