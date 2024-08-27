Bhubaneswar: Forms for the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha government will be available at Anganwadi centres, Block offices, Mo Seva Kendras, and Jan Seva Kendras, as per the guidelines issued by the government.

Applicants can get the forms free of cost. The State government will also launch a portal for applications. A call centre will also be set up for the scheme.

The Subhadra Yojana for women will be launched on September 17, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

The beneficiaries must be the residents of Odisha.

Their age must be above 21 years and below 60 years as of July 1, 2024.

The date of birth of a woman as mentioned in her Aadhaar card will be taken into consideration for calculating her age for the scheme.

Ineligibility Criteria

The women who are getting financial assistance of Rs 1,500 or above per month and Rs 18,000 or above per year under any other scheme of the government

The woman or any member of her family is a sitting or former MP or MLA, income tax payer, elected representative of Panchayati Raj body or ULB except ward members and councillors, employee and pension holder of government undertaking and boards.

Families having irrigated land of 5 acres or above or un-irrigated land of 10 acres or above

Families having tractors, mini-trucks, light commercial vehicles and four-wheelers

Families having annual income above Rs 2.5 lakh

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that the scheme would be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana, revealed the Chief Minister.

Documents Required

Aadhaar Card

Women applying for benefits under the Subhadra Scheme must have an Aadhaar card in their name.

Mobile Number Linkage

The Aadhaar card must be linked with the applicant's mobile number.

Bank Account

Applicants must have an Aadhaar-enabled and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-enabled bank account.

Aadhaar Registration or Correction: If the applicant does not have an Aadhaar number or if there is a mismatch in the Aadhaar card details, they need to register or correct the details under Aadhaar.

Opening and Updating Bank Account: If the applicant does not have an Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account, they need to:

Open a new bank account. Ensure the bank account is Aadhaar-enabled. Make the bank account DBT-enabled. Complete the e-KYC process.



Assistance will be provided by the government to complete these steps.

Benefits of Subhadra Yojana

A Subhadra Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries. To encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each gram panchayat and urban local body and an additional incentive of Rs 500 will be given to each of them.