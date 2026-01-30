Bhubaneswar: When conversations around healthcare focus on cures and cutting-edge treatments, one vital aspect often remains in the background — palliative care. At the 63rd National Conference of the All India Occupational Therapists’ Association (OTICON), held in Bhubaneswar from January 9 to 11, 2026, that quiet but powerful field stepped into the spotlight, thanks to the presence of Sukoon Nilaya, a palliative care initiative of the King George V Memorial Trust, Mumbai.

A three-member delegation from Sukoon Nilaya that consisted of Sandhya Rajhans, Program Manager; Digvijay Kakade, Occupational Therapist; and Jimeesh Gandhi, Advisor, Communications & Media came to Bhubaneswar with a clear purpose: to build awareness about palliative care and bring its human side into professional and public conversations.

Palliative care is often misunderstood as care given only in the final days of life. But in contrary, it is about improving quality of life for people facing serious, life-limiting illnesses, managing pain, easing emotional distress, supporting families, and helping patients live with dignity at every stage of their journey. Yet awareness remains low, and that gap was a central theme of Sukoon Nilaya’s engagement at OTICON.

During the conference, the team reached out to participants through multiple platforms. An awareness film was screened in the competitive category, an informative e-poster was displayed, and a research paper was presented. Beyond formal sessions, meaningful conversations took place in hallways, exhibition areas, and media interactions.

“Palliative care is not just about medical support; it is about dignity, comfort, and emotional well-being for patients and their families,” said Sandhya Rajhans during the event, adding that “Platforms like this help us start conversations that are often avoided, even though they matter deeply.”

For occupational therapists attending the conference, the message resonated strongly. Their profession already focuses on improving daily functioning and quality of life, a goal that align naturally with palliative care. Integrating supportive care early, rather than only at advanced stages of illness, was a key point highlighted by the delegation.

Reflecting on discussions at the conference and beyond, Digvijay Kakade observed that the challenges in palliative care are strikingly similar across regions. “What stands out is the urgent need to integrate palliative care early and holistically into the healthcare journey of patients,” he noted. Early support can ease suffering, reduce hospital stress, and help families feel more prepared and supported, he added.

The visit to Bhubaneswar extended beyond the conference venue. The Sukoon Nilaya team met with local organisations providing palliative care to underprivileged patients. These interactions created a valuable exchange of ideas, experiences, and best practices. Despite differences in geography and resources, the shared commitment to compassionate care formed an immediate bond.

One insight, however, stood out as deeply concerning. “The level of awareness about palliative care is abysmally low, regardless of geography,” said Jimeesh Gandhi. Bridging this gap, he emphasised, requires a collective effort from government systems and healthcare professionals to civil society organisations, corporate patrons and the media.

Sukoon Nilaya itself was born out of a response to unmet needs. Established in 2021 by the King George V Memorial Trust, it provides comprehensive, non-cancer palliative care free of cost in Mumbai. With inpatient beds, outpatient services, therapies, counselling, caregiver training, and bereavement support, the centre works to ensure that patients and families are not left to navigate serious illness alone.

Bringing this experience to a national platform like OTICON was not just about presenting a model. It was about advocating for a shift in mindset from viewing palliative care as an afterthought to recognising it as an essential part of humane healthcare.

In a conference filled with clinical discussions and professional exchange, Sukoon Nilaya’s presence served as a gentle but firm reminder: healing is not always about curing. Sometimes, it is about comfort, dignity, listening, and standing beside someone when medicine cannot promise a cure.

In Bhubaneswar, those conversations grew a little louder and for many patients and families who may benefit in the future, that makes all the difference.