The Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Cuttack, has expressed gratitude to NTPC Limited for providing two diesel AC buses under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The buses, Ultra Prime 50 plus seater AC models, were formally inaugurated on February 22, 2026, at the institute’s campus in Cuttack. The event was attended by Arindam Sinha, Regional Executive Director (ER-II and SR), along with other senior officials. Senior functionaries of SVNIRTAR, including Director Dr. P. P. Mohanty, Deputy Director (Tech) Dr. K. C. Mohapatra and Deputy Director (P&A) Mr. Satyajit Pattanaik, were present on the occasion.

The programme began with a traditional puja, seeking blessings for the safe operation of the buses. The vehicles will be used to support Divyangjan beneficiaries, students and staff associated with the institute.

According to the institute, the addition of the two AC buses will strengthen its transportation facilities and improve accessibility and comfort for those served by the institute.

SVNIRTAR officials acknowledged NTPC’s contribution and described the initiative as a meaningful step towards promoting inclusion and strengthening rehabilitation services.