Rourkela: The Swachhata 5.0 Campaign of SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) continued with enthusiasm in different parts of the Steel Township, reinforcing the message of cleanliness and public hygiene.

A series of cleanliness activities were conducted in and around local markets and residential areas as part of the ongoing initiative.

Dr. Deepa Lavangare, Deputy CMO (Town Engineering – Public health) led the cleanliness drive organised at China Market area and Ispat Haat area on October 23and 24respectively.

As a part of public awareness session, Dr. Deepa Lavangare spoke on key issues such as open defecation, waste management practices, use of garbage collection bins, ban on single-use plastic and prevention of dengue. She also emphasized upon the duty of responsible citizenship and importance of environmental consciousness among the residents of the Steel Township for building a clean and green environment under the motto ‘Clean India, Green India’.

As part of the drive, several cleanliness activities were undertaken including drain cleaning, bush cutting, earth levelling and cleaning of market premises along with surrounding areas.

Around 40 members of Young Swachhata Swabhiman Group (Sector-4), Laxmi Market, and Subhash Palli Swachhata Swabhiman Group, actively participated in the campaign in China Market area while Around 25 members of the Gajapati Market Swachhata Swabhiman Group took part in the massive swachhata campaign in the Ispat Haat area. They were also joined by shopkeepers and local residents of the areas, ensuring collective efforts towards maintaining cleanliness.

The entire activities were coordinated by R. Pradhan, Assistant Manager (Town Engineering – Public Health).