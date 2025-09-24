Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, is extending healthcare support to women and families in remoteregions through the Government of India’s Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this initiative is the nation’s largest health outreach for women and children, jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women & Child Development. Between September 17 and October 2, more than 10 lakh health camps are being conducted across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHC), Primary Health Centres (PHC), District Hospitals, and other government facilities.

As part of the campaign, Vedanta Aluminium organised health camps at the PHC in Nakrundi, Kalahandi and CHC in Kashipur, Rayagada, deploying its Mobile Health Units (MHUs) along with medical staff, diagnostics, and essential medicines. The camps benefitted 468 women and more than 410 men and children. Building on this outreach, the company will also support upcoming camps at Rampur and Sunger.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Healthy women are the cornerstone of healthy families and empowered communities. At Vedanta Aluminium, we are committed to making healthcare more accessible to women, especially in remote regions. Through our support to the government’s Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, we aim to bring quality medical care closer to women and children who need it most. This effort is part of our broader community development endeavours.”

Dr. Netra Nanda Nayak, Head, Community Health Centre, Kashipur praised the initiative launched by the Vedanta Aluminium. “The additional support from Vedanta Aluminium has enabled us to reach more women with timely diagnosis and treatment. This collaboration is making a real difference in the health and confidence of women in rural communities,” Nayak said.

Vedanta Aluminium remains dedicated to leveraging its resources and expertise to boost healthcare access, promoting sustainable wellbeing and empowerment across vulnerable populations. The company is driving transformation in Odisha through social impact initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress in its areas of operation.