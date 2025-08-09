Bhubaneswar: As the holy month of Shravana comes to an end, people across Odisha are eager to savour the farm-fresh delights offered by HENNYFRESH.

During Shravana, devotees of Lord Shiva traditionally abstain from non-vegetarian food as an act of devotion and respect for all living beings, since the month also marks the breeding season for animals. With the month concluding, households are gearing up to prepare a variety of dishes using HENNYFRESH’s fresh, high-quality chicken.

Renowned as Odisha’s most trusted chicken delivery service, HENNYFRESH promises farm-to-table freshness at attractive prices, ensuring top quality without compromise. The chicken is sourced from certified farms within the state, processed in HACCP-certified facilities, and hygienically packaged to maintain safety standards.

Customers can track their orders in real time via SMS or the mobile app, and enjoy responsive, hassle-free customer support — one of the brand’s most valued features.

From whole chicken and curry cuts to boneless pieces, drumsticks, wings, organ meat, and even fresh eggs, HENNYFRESH offers a variety to suit every cooking style. The current crowd favourite is the Curry Cut at ₹189/kg — skinless, tender, and perfect for gravies or biryani.

With HENNYFRESH, the search for the freshest chicken in the city ends on a mouth-watering note, leaving customers smiling from ear to ear.