Cuttack: Tata Motors has officially launched its much-anticipated Harrier EV at Gugnani Autocars, Pratapnagari, Cuttack, marking a major leap forward in the electric vehicle landscape of Odisha.

The unveiling event witnessed the presence of Rajan Gugnani, Yashneet Gugnani, Asmit Praharaj, Regional Manager, SBI, Abhishek Chokraborty, Area Manager, Tata Motors, Manoj Kumar Senapati, General Manager, IDBI Bank.

The Harrier EV, an all-electric SUV, is poised to redefine performance, design, and sustainability in its segment. Equipped with a dual-motor powertrain, the Harrier EV delivers a powerful 238 PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds—making it the fastest in its category. It boasts a robust 75 kW battery that supports ultra-fast charging, providing an impressive 250 km range in just 15 minutes of charging time.

The vehicle's cutting-edge Frequency Dependent Damping Suspension ensures enhanced ride comfort and stability, while the 504 Nm torqueand XWD dual-motor all-wheel drivesystem promise optimal control across diverse terrains. Designed for Indian roads, the Harrier EV comes in four eye-catching colors and includes a lifetime battery warranty, reinforcing Tata Motors' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

With this launch, Tata Motors further strengthens its EV portfolio and accelerates its mission toward sustainable mobility in India.

Advance bookings for the Harrier EV are now open at Gugnani Autocars, Pratapnagari, Cuttack.