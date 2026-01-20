Financial security requires dual protection

In an era of rising medical costs and economic uncertainty, financial experts are advising individuals and families to move beyond the “either-or” mindset when it comes to insurance. Instead of choosing between term life insurance and health insurance, a comprehensive financial plan must include both to ensure complete protection.

Life and health insurance serve distinct yet complementary purposes—one safeguards dependents’ financial futures, while the other protects personal savings from medical emergencies.

Why health insurance alone falls short

Health insurance has become indispensable as medical inflation continues to rise at an estimated 8–10 per cent annually. Even routine treatments and hospitalisations can significantly strain household finances without adequate coverage.

Modern health insurance plans cover hospitalisation, surgeries, day-care procedures, and preventive check-ups. Cashless hospital networks further reduce stress by eliminating the need for upfront payments during emergencies.

However, experts caution that health cover addresses only medical expenses. It does not replace income or provide financial security to dependents in the event of the policyholder’s death.

Term Life Insurance: A safety net for dependents

Term life insurance plays a critical role in protecting families against financial disruption caused by the untimely death of a breadwinner. Unlike investment-linked policies, term plans focus purely on protection, offering a substantial sum assured at relatively low premiums.

The payout helps families manage home loans, children’s education, daily living expenses, and other long-term financial commitments. With the rise of digital platforms, buying life insurance online has also become simpler, faster, and more transparent.

Understanding the difference between life and health cover

Financial planners stress the importance of understanding the distinct roles of both products:

Health Insurance covers medical expenses arising from illness or accidents.

Term Life Insurance provides financial support to nominees if the policyholder passes away.

Neither product can replace the other, but together they form a robust financial safety net.

Real-life scenarios highlight the gaps

Experts cite common situations to illustrate the risks of relying on a single cover. In one case, a family with only health insurance may struggle to repay loans and manage expenses after the loss of an earning member. In another, an individual without health cover may see years of savings wiped out by a single medical emergency.

Such scenarios underline why dual coverage is essential for long-term financial stability.

How much coverage is enough?

Determining the right coverage is as important as having insurance itself.

Life Insurance: A sum assured of 10–15 times annual income is generally recommended, factoring in liabilities and future goals.

Health Insurance: Coverage should be based on family size, medical history, and location, as healthcare costs vary significantly across cities.

Regular reviews and efficient claims processes are also key components of adequate protection.

Expert tips for building comprehensive insurance cover

Financial advisors recommend the following steps to maximise benefits:

Purchase insurance early to lock in lower premiums

Avoid under-insuring to save on short-term costs

Review and update policies annually

Opt for cashless and paperless features

Consider add-ons such as critical illness riders or health top-ups

The bottom line

As financial planning evolves, experts agree that the question is no longer whether to choose term life insurance or health insurance. Both are essential pillars of a resilient financial strategy.

While health insurance protects savings from escalating medical costs, term life insurance ensures family members remain financially secure in the face of life’s uncertainties. Together, they offer holistic protection—and peace of mind.