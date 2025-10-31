Banipada (Choudwar): The BIPF School on Friday organised a ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister and the architect of national integration.

Students from Classes IX to XI participated enthusiastically in the run, which was held from ARC to the IMFA–III Gate between 8:30 am and 9:30 am in Choudwar.

The event was hosted to mark National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) and to promote the message of unity, integrity, and brotherhood among the students. The young participants demonstrated great zeal and patriotic spirit throughout the run, reflecting the values of togetherness and nation-building that Sardar Patel stood for.