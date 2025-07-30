By Pravudutta Das



Somewhere in a quiet home, a father sits by his son’s bed, holding a cup of tea gone cold. His son doesn’t speak much anymore. The laughter that once filled the room has faded into long silences. Nights are restless. Mornings feel heavy.

There is no fever. No visible injury. But something is terribly wrong.

This scene is not rare. Across countless homes, families are quietly watching someone they love slip away into a space they can’t reach.

When the Mind Hurts, the Whole Family Feels It

Mental illness doesn’t announce itself. It creeps in silently.

At first, it’s small changes — a little irritation, sleeping more or not at all, withdrawing from friends. Then it grows heavier — work is left undone, joy feels impossible, even daily tasks feel like mountains.

Families notice. They try to comfort, encourage, advise. But over time, they too feel the weight. Parents carry constant worry. Spouses balance care with exhaustion. Children sense something is wrong but don’t understand what.

A single illness begins to reshape the whole family’s life.

Why We Still Struggle to Act

Even today, we treat mental health differently from physical health.

If someone has chest pain, we rush to a hospital.

If someone faints, we call for emergency care.

But when someone is drowning in depression, crippled by anxiety, or slipping into confusion, we wait. We hope.

We tell ourselves, “They just need rest… it will pass.”

Every day of waiting gives the illness more time to grow.

Mental Health Is Health

The brain is as real as the heart or lungs. It can become unwell. It can recover.

Just like a broken bone cannot heal without proper care, a struggling mind also needs professional treatment.

Mental illness is not weakness. It is not a choice. It is a medical condition. And like any medical condition, it can be treated, managed, and recovered from — with the right help.

The Human Struggle Behind the Silence

Behind every person struggling with their mental health is:

• A mother who lies awake, listening for any sound from the next room.

• A father wondering if his child will ever smile again.

• A spouse missing the conversations they once shared.

• A friend afraid to ask, “Are you okay?”

These are not just patients. They are families holding their breath, hoping for a sign of light.

Support Is Available

Today, more help exists than ever before — counselors, psychiatrists, therapists, wellness programs, community support systems, and treatment plans designed to guide recovery.

No family has to face this alone. Support is available. The journey may not be easy, but recovery is real.

(The Author is the Founder and Director, Adarsh Home and Wellness)

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in the article are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of Sambad English.