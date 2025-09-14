Bhubaneswar: Music enthusiasts in the city are in for a treat as the audio and trailer launch of the upcoming Odia film ‘Charidham: A Journey Within’ will be held tomorrow at the Rail Auditorium, Chandrasekharpur. The event will feature live performances by singers, musicians, and artists.

Adding to the excitement, Superstar Anubhav Mohanty, who plays the male lead in the film, will also perform on stage.

The organisers have announced the programme will be open to all and free of cost, promising an evening packed with music, fun, and entertainment.

Produced by Himadri Tanaya Das, ‘Charidham: A Journey Within’ is directed by Tapas Sargharia and is slated for release on September 25, 2025.