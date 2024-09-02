Bhubaneswar: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) had initiated Mission SAURYAN, a significant project aimed at solarizing its corporate office and circle offices to fulfil their auxiliary consumption of requirements with solar energy.

With a project cost of ₹1 crore, these efforts have successfully powered the TPNODL corporate Office with a rooftop solar (RTS) capacity of 65 KW and the circle office in Balasore with an RTS capacity of 30 KW. By operating at full capacity, this solar plant is expected to generate around 270,000 kWh of electricity annually. Switching to renewable energy can substantially reduce annual CO2 emission, compared to traditional energy sources like coal or natural gas.



This initiative marks a significant milestone in TPNODL’s ongoing commitment to sustainable energy and environmental stewardship. Speaking on this occasion, Dwijadas Basak, CEO of TPNODL, who inaugurated these projects recently, expressed his pride in the company’s progress towards a greener future. He was joined by Chief Operating Officer, Nilesh Potphode; Chief Project Officer, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty; Chief Contract & Material Management and Vigilance Officer, Harish Sharma; General Manager of Solarisation, Rajib Kumar Nayak; and Balasore Superintendent Engineer, Siddharth Shankar Roy.

“Our journey towards sustainability is not just about reducing our carbon footprint but also about setting a benchmark for the adoption of renewable energy in both corporate and rural settings,” said Basak.

“With each office we solarize, we move closer to a sustainable tomorrow.” TPNODL’s commitment to renewable energy is longstanding. The company has previously made significant strides under the Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana (BGJY), where solar microgrids and standalone solar systems were installed to electrify 6,036 tribal households in the forests of Similipal, Mayurbhanja district, and Kolharoida, Keonjhar district.

This initiative provided reliable electricity, significantly improving the quality of life for these communities. Mission SAURYAN was launched with the aim of driving TPNODL’s renewable energy initiatives even further. In the village of President Droupadi Murmu—where a 6 KW RTS plant was commissioned and dedicated to the school last year.

In addition to its internal solarization efforts, TPNODL is actively working to solarize domestic and agricultural consumers through initiatives like PM Suryoghar and the PM Kusum scheme. The company is conducting awareness and learning sessions among vendors, officials, and consumers to ensure broad-based adoption of renewable energy. As TPNODL continues its journey under Mission SAURYAN, the company reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship, energy efficiency, and sustainable development. Each step taken in this direction not only contributes to the company’s goals but also sets a new standard for the energy sector in India.