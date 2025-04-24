Balasore: Marking a significant milestone in its journey toward excellence and innovation, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) celebrated its first-ever Innovation Carnival on the occasion of World Creativity and Innovation Day. This inaugural event stands as a testament to TPNODL’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a culture of creativity, continuous improvement, and consumer-centric innovation.

The Innovation Carnival served as a vibrant platform for employees across various functions—including Operations, Commercial, Safety, Consumer Services, IT, Energy, and Projects—to showcase over 22 groundbreaking innovations. These employee-led projects reflect a deep-seated passion for solving real-world challenges and advancing power distribution practices with forward-thinking solutions.

Addressing employees at the event, CEO Dwijadas Basak, along with the company’s functional chiefs, highlighted the critical role of innovation in driving organizational growth and sustainable development. Basak also unveiled TPNODL’s innovation roadmap for FY 2025–26 and beyond, reaffirming the company’s strategic vision to embed innovation in every facet of its operations.

“Innovation is not just about new ideas; it is about making a meaningful impact,” said Basak. “At TPNODL, we believe in empowering our employees to think differently and create solutions that elevate consumer experiences and operational efficiency.”

The event demonstrated how a collaborative, idea-driven culture can unlock new possibilities for service enhancement and organizational excellence. It also provided an interactive space for cross-functional learning and knowledge exchange, reinforcing TPNODL’s position as a progressive power distribution company.

Through initiatives like the Innovation Carnival, TPNODL continues to place employees at the heart of its innovation journey. By encouraging out-of-the-box thinking and rewarding creative problem-solving, the company aims to build a smarter, more resilient, and sustainable energy future.

The celebration concluded with enthusiastic participation from employees and leadership alike, reinforcing the shared vision of a more innovative and inclusive organization.