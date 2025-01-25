Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) organized its Business Associates (BAs) Meet on Wednesday, bringing together key stakeholders to strengthen vendor relationships and empower the MSME sector.

The event saw active participation from 135 Business Associates and senior TPNODL leadership, including Dwijadas Basak, CEO, TPNODL, Harish Sharma, Chief-C&MM, Pradeep kumar Mohanty, Chief-Projects, Siladitya Sengupta CFO, Rajib Nayak, Chief Engineer-Projects, Ramendra Banik, Head-HR, IE & ESA and Suresh Chandra Sahoo, Addl. Chief Engineer (Safety).

The program commenced with everyone taking the Safety Oath, setting a tone of commitment to safety. The Chief-C&MM highlighted TPNODL’s robust vendor partnerships, its support for MSME growth, and its expanding influence in both the industry and the community. The Deputy Head of Projects emphasized TPNODL's dedication to green growth, community development, and environmental conservation. Adding to these points, the Additional Chief Engineer-Safety underlined the critical importance of upholding high safety standards across all operations.

Addressing the gathering Dwijadas Basak, CEO, TPNODL said, “Our vision is centered on upcoming projects and initiatives that foster community development. We encourage our business partners to collaborate with us in achieving shared goals and driving mutual success.”

He also appreciated the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of BA employees during the Dana cyclone, recognizing their vital role in restoration and recovery.

The Head of HR, IE & ESA outlined efforts to streamline compliance and improve operations, while the HoD of Safety highlighted strategies to enhance vendor safety and reinforce policies.

The event included an interactive session with TPNODL's senior leadership addressing vendor queries, followed by a Rewards and Recognition ceremony honouring exceptional vendors for their contributions to the company’s success and safety efforts. A Safety Skit, emphasizing the priority of safety, was also performed.

The Business Associates Meet concluded with closing remarks from SE-Contracts, reaffirming TPNODL's commitment to fostering strong partnerships and advancing growth in power distribution and renewable energy. The event highlighted TPNODL's dedication to collaboration, innovation, and vendor development.